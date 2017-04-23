The Citizens' Assembly has begun its final session on the 8th amendment.

Yesterday, members decided that our abortion laws should be changed, with the amendment replaced rather than repealed.

Members voted to recommend that the Oireachtas has the power to legislate on any restrictions on access to abortion.

Today they will go into more detail about how abortion access should be regulated.

Chairperson of the Assembly Justice Mary Laffoy has been outlining what the citizens will be voting on today:

The latest ballot asks Citizens' Assembly members a range of questions about when or if abortion should be legally available.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CitizensAssembly?src=hash">#CitizensAssembly</a> Wording of draft Ballot 4B <a href="https://t.co/CNpWq2ZLhx">pic.twitter.com/CNpWq2ZLhx</a></p>— Citizens' Assembly (@CitizAssembly) <a href="https://twitter.com/CitizAssembly/status/856064854402240512">April 23, 2017</a></blockquote>

