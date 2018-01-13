The Citizens' Assembly is meeting to discuss how referendums are held in Ireland.

The 99 member group, chaired by Ms Justice Mary Laffoy, will make recommendations to the Oireachtas.

They're meeting at the Grand Hotel Malahide on Saturday and Sunday.

Chair of the #CitizensAssembly, The honourable Ms Mary Laffoy, welcomes the members. You can watch live here. Citizensassembly.ie pic.twitter.com/ft7QIr4PyG — Citizens' Assembly (@CitizAssembly) January 13, 2018

They'll also hear presentations from several experts on the issue - including about the history and outcomes of referendums to date, and the legal background and process of referendums.

On Sunday, members will vote by secret ballot on the recommendations they want to make to the Houses of the Oireachtas.

These will then form the basis of a report to be submitted for debate.