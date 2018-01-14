The Citizens Assembly has backed calls for a permanent Electoral Commission to oversee how referendums are run here.

Results of ballots on issues to be sent forward to the Oireachtas for consideration have been unveiled.

Delegates were also asked if they supported the current position, where Government can't spend public money to advocate only on one side in a campaign.

This was approved by 72 votes to 11.

The assembly also voted for a propsal which said the Government should provide money to both sides equally in referndum campaigns - by 57 votes to 27.

Among other issues passed were suggeeestions that annoymous donations to registered politial parties and campaign groups be prohibited, and that no more than two referendums should be held at the same time.

Delegates also voted in favoiur of a proposal whcih says that the Government should give effect to the outcome of a referedum within five years.

It also voted in favour of a numner of options to try to increase voter turnout - including weekend voting and greater provision of voter education.

These will now form the basis of a report to be sent forward to the Oireachtas for debate.