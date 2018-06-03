The funeral is taking place this morning, of one of the teenagers who died in a double drowning in County Clare.

Jack Kenneally will be buried after funeral mass at Ennis Cathedral at 11.30am.

His friend Shay Moloney will be buried after funeral mass at the Cathedral tomorrow morning at 11am.

Both young men will be laid to rest at nearby Drumcliffe Cemetary.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for the two 15 year olds who died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a quarry near Ennis last Thursday.

Other young people in the town are being reminded that help and support is available from their school.