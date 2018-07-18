British singer Cliff Richard has won his High Court privacy case against the BBC in the UK.

The singer sued the corporation over its coverage of a police raid on his Berkshire home in 2014.

He was never arrested or charged.

The judge has awarded what he's called 'substantial damages'.

Richard's legal team told the court it was a "gross invasion of his privacy" and the 77-year-old sustained "possibly permanent damage to his self-esteem, standing and reputation" as a result of the coverage.

The BBC had told the court its coverage of the story was in the public interest and said that its reporting was fair and accurate.

It's thought the case could have broader ramifications for the freedom of the press and potentially set a precedent for the ability of journalists to report on UK police investigations.