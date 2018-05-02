Coca-Cola is closing its plant in Athy, Co Kildare with the loss of 82 jobs.

The soft drink company says 43 of those jobs will move to Ballina in Co Mayo, with some employees at the concentrate manufacturing site having the option to transfer.

Production at the Athy site is due to start winding down from September, with the full closure due by December next year.

In a statement, General Manager of Athy International Concentrates Manqoba Khumalo said: “It is with regret that we are announcing the proposed closure of the Coca-Cola plant in Athy.

"The site has been in operation for 45 years, with Coca-Cola acquiring the plant in 2000. Over that time, employees have made a very valuable contribution to Coca-Cola’s international business."

He added: “If the transfer goes ahead and the Athy plant closes, in addition to a redundancy package, the company will be providing supports including: financial advice, job search and re-training for the employees affected.”

Coca-Cola and a bottling partner company employ around 1,600 people in Ireland.