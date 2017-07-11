Women and children threatened by violence wont be protected by the current Domestic Violence Bill.



Thats according to Safe Ireland, who want coercive control recognised as a specific offence.



There are concerns in Government that it is too problematic to provide a definition for it in law.



Juliette Gash reports;



Ireland can either follow Russia and decriminalise domestic abuse or take it seriously-Prof Evan Stark @SAFEIreland pic.twitter.com/QzOVszbIco — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) July 11, 2017