Coercive Control Must be Offence
Women and children threatened by violence wont be protected by the current Domestic Violence Bill.
Thats according to Safe Ireland, who want coercive control recognised as a specific offence.
There are concerns in Government that it is too problematic to provide a definition for it in law.
Juliette Gash reports;
Ireland can either follow Russia and decriminalise domestic abuse or take it seriously-Prof Evan Stark @SAFEIreland pic.twitter.com/QzOVszbIco— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) July 11, 2017
Coercive control is about violence, and its repeated again and again. Prof Evan Stark. Micro-control of women's lives pic.twitter.com/lGOPZhLDyg— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) July 11, 2017