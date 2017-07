The kids of Colaiste Lurgan are getting their own reality TV show.

It'll follow students as they enrol in one of the country's most famous Gaeltachts.

The three-week summer courses in County Galway have hit the headlines for covers of the word's most popular songs, As Gaeilge.

The new series will start on TG4 in December.

Stiofán Ó Fearaíl, from the Colaiste Lurgan Music Department, told us how they pick their stars: