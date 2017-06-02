Students at a leading University were thrown into panic after being wrongly told that they had failed their degrees and wouldn't be allowed to graduate.

Hundreds of emails were sent out to final year students at Edinburgh University yesterday that said 'Graduation Ceremony Cancelled - No Award'.

Horrified students made frantic calls to the University thinking they had failed their finals which they hadn't got the results for yet.

But a follow up email was then sent a few hours later saying that it had been a system error.

What a terrible few hours they must have been!