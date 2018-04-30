An American comedian is being accused of going too far after comparing the White House Press Secretary to an evil character in a TV show.

At the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday, Michelle Wolfe said Sarah Huckabee Sanders was like the oppressive Aunt Lydia in The Handmaids Tale who tortures young women.

Wolf received mixed reaction for her cutting routine where she also said that Sanders 'burns facts'

Here's Michelle Wolf's take on White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. https://t.co/9Hn6dbt9Mw — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) April 29, 2018





It was the second year in a row that President Donald Trump did not attend the event, which some hailed as a victory for Trump:

An R/X rated spectacle that started poorly and ended up in the bottom of the canyon. Another victory for @realDonaldTrump for not attending and proving his point once again. The room was uncomfortable. Trump lovers and even a large number of Trump haters were pretty miserable. — Reince Priebus (@Reince) April 29, 2018



