She said the White House Press Secretary was like Aunt Lydia from the Handmaid's Tale

An American comedian is being accused of going too far after comparing the White House Press Secretary to an evil character in a TV show.

At the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday, Michelle Wolfe said Sarah Huckabee Sanders was like the oppressive Aunt Lydia in The Handmaids Tale who tortures young women.

Wolf received mixed reaction for her cutting routine where she also said that Sanders 'burns facts'


It was the second year in a row that President Donald Trump did not attend the event, which some hailed as a victory for Trump: