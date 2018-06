English comedian Michael McIntyre has been mugged by 'hammer-wielding thieves' while waiting to pick up his son from school, according to reports.

A watch believed to be a Rolex worth thousands of pounds was allegedly snatched from the comedian's wrist by two men on a moped in Golders Green in north London.

The robbers used hammers to smash the windows of his black Range Rover while he was still inside - with witnesses claiming the 42-year-old was shaken after the incident.

No one was injured in the attack, which reportedly happened on Monday afternoon.

Hammer attack

The police, who would not comment on the identity of those involved, said: "The victim was stationary in his car when two males on a moped smashed the car windows with a hammer before stealing property."

McIntyre's publicist Gary Farrow told The Sun newspaper: "Michael was involved in an incident involving armed robbers.

"He is absolutely fine and helping police with their inquiries."

Pictures

Pictures published in the press appear to show McIntyre consoling his son while surrounded by onlookers and police.

One witness told the Daily Mail that one of the attackers "hit the driver's window 10 to 15 times and it eventually just cracked."

He said the comedian's son was in the passenger seat of the car when it happened.

Mr McIntyre, who in 2012 was reported to be the highest-grossing comedian in the world, lives in north London with his wife and their two sons.

He is currently on the UK leg of his Big World Tour.