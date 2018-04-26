An Oireachtas committee has made more than 30 recommendations to improve mental health services.

The committee is examining mental health in Ireland, and wants to see a realistic plan and timeframe for the provision of 24/7 crisis intervention teams.

Their report says Traveller-specific services should be funded.

They are also calling for training for health workers to make them aware of issues facing Travellers, LGBTI people and migrants

The report also encourages a specialist health unit for transgender people.

Elsewhere, the committee recommends moving away from an over-reliance on prescribing medicine to deal with mental health issues, with more of a focus on counselling and talk therapy.

It says an examination should be done to see if online mental health services could be made available.

The report recommends that mental health training be carried out among all disciplines in the health service.

To address the wider issue of staffing and recruitment in the health service, it proposes that workers be given special subsidised accommodation to ease the cost of living and that flexible work hours be encouraged.

The report of the Joint Committee on the Future of Mental Health will be launched in Leinster House this afternoon.