Communicorp Group Courts Correspondent Receives Law Society Honour
The Communicorp Group's courts correspondent Frank Greaney has been recognised by the Law Society of Ireland for his reporting on the Belfast rape trial.
Greaney's daily reports from the nine-week trial at Laganside Crown Court won out in the Court Reporting (Broadcast) category at this year's Justice Media Awards.
The Law Society handed him the award for "superb reporting from what we all know to have been a difficult and demanding trial."
Truly humbled ✌️ https://t.co/OkyuSi7KQh— Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) June 21, 2018