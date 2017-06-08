The Tánaiste says companies must do more to end the gender pay gap.

Frances Fitzgerald was speaking at the AGM of the National Women’s Council of Ireland – where the gender pay gap and repealing the 8th amendment dominated proceedings.

There was also talk of a new movement.

Juliette Gash reports;

Our daughters had some negativity from boys about these lunchboxes at first, but used the opportunity to educate! #feministsareeverywhere pic.twitter.com/Lvv150H1Ba — Judith Staff (@jcstaff_) June 8, 2017