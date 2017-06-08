Companies Must Help End Gender Paygap
The Tánaiste says companies must do more to end the gender pay gap.
Frances Fitzgerald was speaking at the AGM of the National Women’s Council of Ireland – where the gender pay gap and repealing the 8th amendment dominated proceedings.
There was also talk of a new movement.
Juliette Gash reports;
