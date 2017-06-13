Nursing home residents across the country could soon be able to enjoy bike rides on a trishaw.



The Cycling Without Age Initiative aims to encourage companies to sponsor the bikes for their local home.



Pilots then sign up to give free rides to the elderly, who sit in a seat at the front of the bike.



Ernie and Phyllis from Dublin's Ashbury nursing home went for a spin on the trishaw earlier:

The Initiative wants to see one of the bikes in every nursing home in the country so residents can get out and about and have a taste of freedom.

The trishaws also enable them to enjoy the outdoors which can be beneficial for their phyical and mental health.

Ernie and Phyllis also told us why they love the trishaw: