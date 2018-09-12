Company Criticised For Discriminating Against Parents
An Irish business has been criticised for a job ad that discriminated against parents.
The Dublin Oil Company advertised on recruitment website Indeed earlier this week for an office worker, stating that persons with young children need not apply.
This just shared with us. Can you believe someone wrote this? And that @indeed posted it? @MumagerIE @shesback pic.twitter.com/cKpTPcH7Uo— Ciara (@WorkJuggle) September 9, 2018
The post was widely condemned by recruitment and legal experts and has since been removed.