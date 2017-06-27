Companies around the world are being hit by a global cyber attack.

It's form of ransomware known as Petya, that's similar to the WannaCry virus.

It encrypts the user's hard drive and demands $300 worth of Bit Coins to unfreeze the computer.

Cyber security experts say the outbreak began in Ukraine, where the state electricity grid and government departments have been hit.

There are also reports from the UK, France, Russia and Spain.

The Danish shipping giant Maersk says computer systems are down at its office in Blanchardstown in Dublin, due to the attack.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="und" dir="ltr"><a href="https://t.co/iixDbTkfP5">pic.twitter.com/iixDbTkfP5</a></p>— Maersk (@Maersk) <a href="https://twitter.com/Maersk/status/879679584282738688">June 27, 2017</a></blockquote>

Computer users in Leinster House are being warned to be careful, although there is no suggestion they are affected.

It seems computers running older versions of Windows are most vulnerable to attack.

Cyber security expert Urban Schrott from Eset Ireland says having anti-virus patches up to date is also essential: