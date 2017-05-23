Gardaí are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager in Dublin.



17 year old Aleks Malinowski is missing from his home at Shalimar Apartments on Monastery Road in Clondalkin since Friday.



Aleks is described as being 6 feet in height, of thin build, with tight brown hair and blue eyes.



When last seen he was wearing a grey sports sweater, grey tracksuit bottoms, black and white New Balance runners and had a grey and cream triangular shaped sports bag.