Gardaí are trying to trace the whereabouts of 15 year old boy from Limerick.



Kalem Murphy was last seen in Laois Shopping Centre in Portlaoise on Sunday.



He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches, of medium build, with blonde hair.



He was wearing a green sleeveless jacket, grey army type jumper, blue skinny jeans and grey Nike runners.



It is believed he may have travelled to Dublin.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 - 214340, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.