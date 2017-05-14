Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man.



34 year old Daniel Bolger - also known as Daniel Barrett - travelled to Ireland from the UK by ferry on Saturday the 29th of April where he met a relative at Sarsfield Road in Inchicore.



He is described as being 5 foot 11 inches in height of stocky build with brown hair and blue eyes and when last seen he was wearing a brown jacket and navy tracksuit bottoms.



He also has a tattoo on his left arm with a Shamrock and the word "Kate".



Gardaí and Daniel's family say they are concerned for his well-being.