The HSE says it will meet with the Irish Medical Organisation tomorrow to clarify its position on overtime.

It's after reports that interns at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown in Dublin won't be paid for hours worked before 8am or after 5pm.

The HSE's HR Director has tweeted to say that no staff member will be asked to work overtime without pay.

Dr. Paddy Hillery from the IMO says hospitals need to encourage and support staff for the long hours they are putting in during the current crisis: