There are concerns about a further 748 adoption cases from St Patrick's Guild, some of which involve children sent to the USA.

According to the Irish Examiner, the revelation is contained in a note of a meeting between Tusla Representatives, the Department of Children and Youth Affairs and the Adoption Authority of Ireland in March.

It follows last month's scandal where 126 cases of illegal adoption came to light, however, Tusla has also raised concerns about a further 748 cases - with evidence of name changing, cash payments and other irregularities.