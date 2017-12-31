The abortion referendum could be delayed until after the pope's visit to Ireland next August.

The Taoiseach has previously said he would prefer if the country voted on the 8th Amendment in May or June.

However a senior government source has told the Sunday Independent it's more likely we'll go to the polls in October.

It's believed allowing TDs and Senators to have a free vote could delay the referendum bill moving through the Dail and Seanad.

An October vote would be after Pope Francis' visit to Ireland in August as part of the World Meeting of Families.

And it would also coincide with the end of the government's Confidence and Supply deal with Fianna Fail.