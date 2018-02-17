A major conference will take place in Dublin to discuss Ireland's involvement in PESCO.

Ireland agreed to join the EU's defence pact in December, following a vote in the Dail.

We have awoken the Sleeping Beauty of the Lisbon Treaty. The Permanent Structured Cooperation in #EUdefence is the first step towards a European Defence Union → https://t.co/Jf2vXjgEey #PESCO #MSC2018 pic.twitter.com/1gOWIZ4yfp — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) February 17, 2018

Today's conference in the Mansion House is being organised by the Peace and Neutrality Alliance as well as the People's Movement, who are both concerned Ireland's decision to join PESCO will affect our neutrality.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, independent TD Seamus Healy and MEP Luke Ming Flanagan are among the speakers.

Proceedings look set to get underway from 12 o clock with the opening address from Dublin's Lord Mayor Micheal McDonnacha, with 3 separate sessions to follow.