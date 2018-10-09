Micheál Martin is to call the Taoiseach tonight to discuss renegotiating the confidence and supply arrangement keeping the government up.

It's after the final budget of the deal between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil was delivered earlier.

Three budgets was the agreement between the two parties in 2016.

That's just been completed and Paschal Donohoe says re-negotiation talks are about to begin "I think you're going to see moves happen across the next number of hours and days".

