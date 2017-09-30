An interim report into the re-opening of garda stations has been published.

The controversial report singled out Stepaside garda station in Transport Minister Shane Ross's constituency for re-opening based on population growth.

The opposition is criticising the process saying it has been politicised.

Group Political Editor with the Irish Independent Kevin Doyle says it's unusual for an interim report to be published:

The report reveals crime rates in Stepaside fell in 2016 and dropped "significantly" in 2017 but Gardaí felt population growth justified reopening it.

It also states Leighlinbridge in county Carlow is "likely" to be recommended for reopening due to the town's proximity to the M9 and vulnerability to "mobile criminals".

The report also says two stations in Cork and Donegal can't be considered for re-opening because they've been disposed of by the OPW.

Full details of the report are here:

http://www.justice.ie/en/JELR/2nd_Interim_Report_on_Proposal_to_reopen_six_Garda_Stations.pdf/Files/2nd_Interim_Report_on_Proposal_to_reopen_six_Garda_Stations.pdf