Congress Backs Deal to End US Government Shutdown
The re-opening of the US government has moved a step closer.
The US House of Representatives has followed the Senate and backed a temporary funding deal to end the shutdown.
A bill is now going to President Trump for signature.
Hundreds of thousands of state employees stayed at home on Monday.
It's now likely government facilities will be back up and running from Tuesday.
Earlier, White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave this reaction to the Senate vote: