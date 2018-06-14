MMA fighter Conor McGregor will be back before a court in New York today.

He faces three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after he and others launched an attack on a bus at a UFC 223 media day.

He was released on bail after the incident in April.

On Tuesday McGregor tweeted a photograph of himself and teammate Cian Cowley - who is also facing charges relating to the same incident - in front of a jet.

He and Cowley will appear before Kings County Criminal Court later today.