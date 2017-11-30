Conor McGregor has been fined €400 by Blanchardstown District Court for speeding on the Naas Road in Dublin in March.

The UFC fighter arrived in a black BMW sports car after the judge threatened to issue a bench warrant for his non-appearance this morning.

His solicitor got in touch with him after Judge Miriam Walsh accused him of showing “absolute disrespect” to her court

He has been given two weeks to pay the fine and told he can pay it in instalments if he so wishes.