He posted a clip on Instagram

Conor McGregor has posted a bizarre Instagram video clip and captioned it with 'The Celebrity.'

It follows reports yesterday that a top Irish sports star was being linked to a row in a Dublin pub at the weekend.

It's understood a relative of a senior Kinahan gang member was injured during the alleged brawl.

However Gardai say they haven't received a complaint and no investigation is currently underway into the incident.

 

The celebrity

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on