Conor McGregor Speaks Out
Conor McGregor has posted a bizarre Instagram video clip and captioned it with 'The Celebrity.'
It follows reports yesterday that a top Irish sports star was being linked to a row in a Dublin pub at the weekend.
It's understood a relative of a senior Kinahan gang member was injured during the alleged brawl.
However Gardai say they haven't received a complaint and no investigation is currently underway into the incident.
