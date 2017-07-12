You can wear your heart on your sleeve, but Conor McGregor is wearing insults on his.

The MMA fighter from Dublin sent a very subtle message to his upcoming opponent Floyd Mayweather at their press conference in Las Vegas last night.

From a distance, it looked like he was wearing a very dapper suit, but on closer inspection the stripes were made of the words 'FU'.

Kim Buckley spoke to stylist and blogger Lorna Weightman this morning and she said he got what he set out to achieve:



