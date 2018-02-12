Irish people are the most optimistic about the economy they've been in 17 years.

According to January's KBC Bank/ESRI consumer sentiment index,- 30 percent of consumers expect their own financial circumstances to improve before the end of the year.

However, it's not believed that the survey points to a return to the boom.

KBC Bank's Chief Economist, Austin Hughes, outlines some of the reasons behind the boost in consumer confidence: We asked these people in Dublin if they feel more optimistic about the economy: