'There's something psychologically wrong with him'

One of America's most controversial news presenters has been forced to step down after twenty one years.

Bill O'Reilly has been fired from Fox News after reports that the company and Mr O'Reilly reached settlements with five women who complained about sexual harassment or other inappropriate behaviour.

Since then, more than 50 advertisers had abandoned his show, and women’s rights groups had called for him to be fired.

Kim Buckley has this report.

 





 