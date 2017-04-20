One of America's most controversial news presenters has been forced to step down after twenty one years.

Bill O'Reilly has been fired from Fox News after reports that the company and Mr O'Reilly reached settlements with five women who complained about sexual harassment or other inappropriate behaviour.

Since then, more than 50 advertisers had abandoned his show, and women’s rights groups had called for him to be fired.

Kim Buckley has this report.

A WIN for Women & the Men who Respect them. https://t.co/lXJbyJlfih — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) April 19, 2017





Let us play you out. https://t.co/QkmDnGRRKE — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 20, 2017





So I'm walking down the street one day, O'Reilly drives by, screeches to a halt, jumps out & starts yelling @ me. Ha! pic.twitter.com/8Iu5TACQP4 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) April 19, 2017





Fox firing Bill O'Reilly is huge and hopefully sends an effective signal to all guys, however powerful, who harass & maul women — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 19, 2017



