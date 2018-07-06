Lidl has apologised to customers after special offer paddling pools sold out in under two hours yesterday.

The pools which cost €119 take 7,500 litres of water to fill - prompting criticism of the discount retailer for selling them during the hosepipe ban.

Lidl defended its actions saying that the pools include a filter, so they don't need to be filled for every use.

The store put a ticketing system in place yesterday morning - with people queuing for the pools before shops opened at 8am.

*** Bestway Steel Pro Swimming Pool with Filter Pump sold out! ***



Unfortunately due to unprecedented demand the above item has sold out much quicker than we could have anticipated. Stock for this promotion was bought and the sales date planned nearly a year in advance. (1/2) — Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) July 5, 2018





Whilst we apologise to customers who have been disappointed, we would ask customers to be respectful towards our employees who have no control over availability. (2/2) — Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) July 5, 2018



