The store has apologised to customers

Lidl has apologised to customers after special offer paddling pools sold out in under two hours yesterday.

The pools which cost €119 take 7,500 litres of water to fill - prompting criticism of the discount retailer for selling them during the hosepipe ban.

Lidl defended its actions saying that the pools include a filter, so they don't need to be filled for every use.

The store put a ticketing system in place yesterday morning - with people queuing for the pools before shops opened at 8am.