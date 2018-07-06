Controversial Lidl Pools Sell Out
Lidl has apologised to customers after special offer paddling pools sold out in under two hours yesterday.
The pools which cost €119 take 7,500 litres of water to fill - prompting criticism of the discount retailer for selling them during the hosepipe ban.
Lidl defended its actions saying that the pools include a filter, so they don't need to be filled for every use.
The store put a ticketing system in place yesterday morning - with people queuing for the pools before shops opened at 8am.
*** Bestway Steel Pro Swimming Pool with Filter Pump sold out! ***— Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) July 5, 2018
Unfortunately due to unprecedented demand the above item has sold out much quicker than we could have anticipated. Stock for this promotion was bought and the sales date planned nearly a year in advance. (1/2)
Whilst we apologise to customers who have been disappointed, we would ask customers to be respectful towards our employees who have no control over availability. (2/2)— Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) July 5, 2018