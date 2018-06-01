The cliche is true, with Gardai more likely to marry nurses than any other profession.

Known as the 'Coppers effect' - after the popular Dublin nightclub - 15% of male Gardai marry nurses, followed by fellow Gardai and teachers.

According to a CSO report based on the 2016 census, most people tend to marry someone from their own profession, with 80% of female farmers marrying other farmers.

The report called 'Who Marries Whom? - An Occupational Hazzard' finds that 49% of female Gardai marry other Gardai, followed by farmers and lorry drivers.

Women who marry within their profession are most likely to be farmers, taxi drivers, Gardai, doctors and shopkeepers.

Men who marry within their profession are most likely to be nursery nurses and assistants, nurses and midwives, florists, teachers and doctors.