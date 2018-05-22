Love Both's spokesperson Cora Sherlock has pulled out of the penultimate debate of the abortion campaign just hours before it goes to air.

She was due to debate Health Minister Simon Harris on Prime Time this evening, after accusing him of hiding from debating the issue last week.

It's understood Maria Steen of the Iona Institute has been put forward as a replacement, but RTÉ are resisting as Steen also featured in last week's TV debate on the issue.

The programme is due to go to air at 9.35 this evening.