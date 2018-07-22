There are flight delays at Cork Airport after the nose wheel of an executive jet burst on the runway.

A crane is being sent to remove the aircraft.

No injuries have been reported - but a number of flights have already been cancelled.

There are delays to flights @CorkAirport after an executive jet incurred a burst nose wheel before departure. The aircraft will be lifted by crane from the main runway presently. There are no injuries. Passengers should check the status of flights with their airline. Apologies. pic.twitter.com/IS8SZnYfWf — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) July 22, 2018

Passengers in the airport have reportedly been told all flights will be delayed by at least two hours.