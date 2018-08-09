A controversial car ban is being re-introduced on St Patrick Street in Cork city later today.

The scheme was first set up earlier in the year but suspended after widespread criticism.

From today, private cars and trucks will be banned between 3.00pm and 6.30pm each afternoon to help ease congestion.

Cork Chamber say 2,637 bus journeys happen every day in Cork city, of which almost 1,000 pass through St Patrick Street.

This makes it the busiest public transport corridor in Cork.

Please take note of the new Park & Ride Route starting tomorrow, Thursday 9th August. Both Albert Road and Lapp's Quay will no longer be served. If you use these stops, please choose an alternative from the map below #ItsAllGo pic.twitter.com/snn6co6oyG — Cork City Parking (@CorkParking) August 8, 2018

The ban will see promotional fares for public transport in the city.

Bus Éireann and Transport for Ireland (TFI) say adults using a Leap Card in the extended Red Zone - including Carrigaline, Crosshaven, Bishopstown and Ringaskiddy - can travel from 2.00pm daily for €1 per trip.

The promotion will run for almost six weeks from Thursday August 9th to Saturday, September 15th.

Bus Éireann has welcomed the re-introduction of the car ban.

Sarah Thatt-Foley from Cork Chamber of Commerce says many objectors have been brought on board after consultation with Cork City Council.

"There's been a lot of engagement with business throughout the city, there's been a lot more emphasis put on communications to make sure that everyone is aware exactly why these measures are being introduced and what has changed in Cork for public transport - and the reason for why we need to see more prioritisation of bus services in the city centre".