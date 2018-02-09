A Cork man has had his conviction quashed for the murder of a man he was accused of assaulting and shoving in a refuse chute.

59-year-old Liam Manley died from asphyxiation after he became trapped in the chute.

30-year-old David O’Loughlin of Garden City Apartments, North Main Street was convicted of his murder in 2015, which he appealed.

The Court of Appeal has now quashed his conviction, saying the jury should not have been allowed to visit the rubbish chute and throw stones down it.