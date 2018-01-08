The Cork woman will be the eighth editor to take on the role and the role will put her at the helm of one of the word's most popular media brands.

Ms Barry began her career working the graveyard shift in RTE, before jumping ship to the BBC and eventually moving on to her last position - executive producer for social and emerging media at CNN Worldwide.

Vogue editor and artistic director of Conde Nast Anna Wintour said, 'Sam is fearless like so many leaders of the moment and has both a reverence for Glamour’s history and a crystal clear view of its future in the digital environment.'

Ms Barry will start her new role on January 15 and will be the first person to lead a Condé Nast magazine who came from an exclusively digital and television background.