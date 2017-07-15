A young Cork woman who died while trekking in Africa has been named locally as Majella Duffy.

The 35 year old was with a charity fundraising group who had travelled to Mount Kilimanjaro.

It's understood she became unwell at an altitude of 4,000 metres and died of unknown causes yesterday while being treated by a doctor at the scene.

An investigation is now underway into the cause of her death.

Local Councillor Deirdre O Brien says the community is in shock: