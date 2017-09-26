Actress Liz Dawn, who played Vera Duckworth in Coronation Street, has died.

The 77-year-old is said to have passed away peacefully at home on Monday night with relatives around her.

She first appeared in the soap in 1974, before going on to star in more than 6,700 episodes until 2010.

In a statement, her family says: "We are devastated and heartbroken at the passing of our much-loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, the incredible Liz Dawn.

"She has been the love, light and inspiration in our lives and we are bereft at her passing."

While a statement from ITV, the makers of Coronation Street, says: "It is with the greatest sadness that we have learned our beloved Liz Dawn has passed away last night. Her family at Coronation Street are heartbroken.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathy at this very sad time to Liz’s devoted husband Don, her loving children Graham, Dawn, Ann and Julie, their families and her six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

"We have been blessed to have Liz in our lives, as she was such a kind, considerate and caring friend and colleague.

"As Coronation Street’s Vera Duckworth for 34 years, Liz brought so much joy and happiness to so many. She was a wonderful actress who will forever be a true Coronation Street legend."