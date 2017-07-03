There's speculation that Donald Trump may look to visit Ireland in the next fortnight.

It follows reports in the UK that the U.S. President could visit his Scottish golf course during one of his European trips.

President Trump is due in Europe twice in the next two weeks for various events - firstly in Hamburg this coming Friday and Saturday to attend the G7 and G20 summits.

He'll be back a week later on July 14th, to attend Bastille Day festivities alongside French president Emmanuel Macron.

The trips will mark Trump's first European visits since taking office. His last visit to this part of the world was just over a year ago, when he visited Germany and stopped by his course in Aberdeen on the way back.

He was also due to visit Doonbeg at the time, but had to cancel that leg of his journey due to campaign pressures.

A complicating factor may be that Trump has also been extended invitations for official State visits to both Ireland and the UK, meaning it might offend diplomatic sensitivities if he were to visit either country privately first.

That invite to Ireland was issued by Enda Kenny, but Leo Varadkar told the Dail only last week he would not withdraw it, as it would be a diplomatic incident if he did.

Even if Trump were to visit as a private individual, the nature of his office may require a fairly massive security operation to secure a large seafront property like the Doonbeg resort.

Neither the resort in Doonbeg, the White House, nor the Departments of Foreign Affairs have responded to queries today.

A spokesman for the British Government told Sky they were “not aware” of any prospect for a visit – but it was reported that if he did want to visit, he would do so at short notice in order to minimise the prospect of any protests.