A London restaurant has launched a 3 kilo burger on it's menu.

'The Roadhouse' in Covent Garden has created a 6 six patty burger - some of which have had a variety of cheeses syringed into them.

The heart stopping challenge also contains hot dog sausage, honey-roasted ham, smoked ham, roast turkey, streaky bacon and chilli beef.

It's all sandwiched together in a brioche bun with some token lettuce.

Only ten people a day can avail of the challenge from the 2nd until the 16th of February.

The burger has been created to celebrate the launch of Food Network’s latest Man v. Food series