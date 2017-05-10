It could become illegal for shops to sell internet enabled mobiles to children under the age of 14 - if a new law gets passed.



Fine Gael's Jim Daly is working on a new bill which would also prevent parents from allowing their children born after 2015 to own a device that you can get the internet on.



He sees it as a way to prevent children accessing unsuitable content.

But cyber safety experts say banning it won't work and it's all about supervision and education.

Susan Keogh has been speaking to CEO of Cyber Safe Ireland Alex Cooney:



