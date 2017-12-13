Dublin City councillors have voted by an overwhelming majority to revoke the Freedom of the City awarded to Aung San Suu Kyi.



The vote at this evening's meeting was passed by a margin of 49 to 2, with 1 abstention.



The move is a response to the Nobel Laureate's handling of the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar.



The Council has also voted to take Bob Geldof off the roll of honour, after he gave back his award in protest at the inaction of Aung San Suu Kyi.



Cllr Mannix Flynn told the meeting he supported the move:

