A Garda terrorist training exercise has finished in Dublin’s Docklands.

Operation Sciath saw local gardai joined by armed gardai, with Fire and Ambulance Services observing.

The simulated exercise involved a hostage situation, as well as several stabbings.

Inspector Alan McGovern said today's exercise "went very, very well".

