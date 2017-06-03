Over 100 thousand people are expected at the Bloom Festival over the weekend, the biggest ever.

As well as showcasing the best in garden designs, 250 buyers have been meeting Irish food and drink producers.

A number of traffic diversion are in place all weekend around the area as a result.

The height of the this years event is said to be the ‘Transition’ garden, the design of Oliver and Liat Schurmann.

A new initiative for people traveling with young children called the ‘kids passport’ has been rolled out.

This gives each child a wristband with a contact mobile phone number printed, incase they loose their friends and family.

The festival also has its own dedicated picnic grounds, which includes food vans from over a hundred companies.