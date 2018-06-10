Gardai have named the 35-year-old man killed in an early morning assault in Cork as Mikolaj Wilk from Poland.

Officers were called to The Bridge House, Maglin, Ballincollig shortly after quarter past three this morning where they found Mr. Wilk seriously injured.

His assailants had fled the scene.

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital, where he later died.

His partner, who is also from Poland, was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

At about 4:20am the Cork County Fire Service was called to the scene of a car on fire at Iniskenny, Ballinora, Waterfall - less than 6km by road from the house where the assault took place.

Gardai believe the car was a BMW 3 series.

Both scenes are currently undergoing forensic examinations.



A post mortem on Mr Wilk's body will take place tomorrow morning.



Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them - in particular, drivers who may have dash cam footage and who travelled in the Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora and Waterfall areas between 2am and 5am this morning.

The incident room is based at Gurranabraher Garda Station 021- 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.