Frances and Patrick Connolly from Co. Down celebrated their 130 million euro Lotto win with a hug and a cup of tea.

The couple in their 50s from Moira, who have 3 children - have been unveiled as the winners of the New Years Day Euromillions Jackpot.

They've made a list of 50 people they're giving money to, are retiring as a result of the win and plan to donate some of the money to charity.

They are also hoping to enjoy a holiday in Mauritius and Mr Connolly wants to attend the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Patrick Connolly said he had to check the numbers on three different websites because he thought it was a scam.

Frances Connolly who is a teacher said 'The only thing I ever won was a guess the number of sweets in the jar, and four other people did the same thing!'